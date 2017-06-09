Register
21:57 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Doha, Qatar

    Turkey Sending Soldiers to Qatar is 'Not Directed Against Saudi Arabia, US'

    CC BY 2.0 / Juanedc / Doha, Qatar
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (119)
    0 57961

    The Qatari diplomatic crisis that broke out this week urged the Turkish Parliament to send its soldiers to Qatar to ensure regional security, military analyst Resul Serdar Atash told Sputnik.

    According to Atash, the move is designed to prevent the escalation of the conflict and contribute to regional security.

    "Undoubtedly, the decision adopted by the Parliament yesterday is linked to the crisis in Qatar. The row has become a catalyst for the agreement, which had been discussed by the parliament for a long time. At the same time, yesterday's decision to deploy the Turkish contingent in Qatar is in no way directed against Saudi Arabia. It is only a step to support Qatar in order to contribute to security," the expert said.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Turkish President Approves Deployment of Troops to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Crisis
    Atash also noted that the construction of a Turkish military base in Qatar has not yet been completed. Construction works are still underway, although the base is partially capable of accommodating the military.

    "When the base is completely ready, and this can happen by October 2018, the number of the Turkish contingent will reach about 3,000 people. The group will consist of both — the gendarmerie and the military. The decision only gives the right to deploy the contingent, but doesn't indicate the exact number of servicemen and their type. So we will get more detailed information when the base construction is over," Atash said.

    According to the analyst, the purpose of the deployment of the Turkish armed forces in Qatar is to both train local security forces and ensure local security. The expert does not believe that this could lead to any tensions between Turkey and the United States.

    "The Turkish contingent is sent to Qatar not in order to confront the US military. We are NATO allies and both armies do not threaten each other. The United States has a base in the Persian Gulf with 11,000 soldiers which were sent there at the request of the Qatari government in 2003. In 2014, a similar decision was made with regard to the Turkish military. If the United States opposed this decision, they would have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the past three years," the analyst said.

    He also added that Qatar is one of Turkey's most important partners in the region, and the decision made by the Turkish Parliament on military support of Qatar should be viewed from this position.

    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Qatar Crisis: Saudi Royals Fear to Lose Hegemony in Region to Muslim Brotherhood
    On Wednesday, the Turkish Parliament approved draft legislation allowing for the deployment of Turkish troops to Turkey's military base established in Qatar in 2014 as part of a bilateral defense agreement. The deployment will be carried out in conformity with the 2015 agreement on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and military training.

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. They were later joined by Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania, with Jordan and Djibouti announcing they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (119)

    Related:

    What Role Russia Could Play in Resolving Qatar Diplomatic Crisis
    Iran, Turkey, Qatar Seem to Have Just Received a Warning From Washington
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, deployment, soldiers, Turkey, Middle East, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok