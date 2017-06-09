Russia Regrets Ukraine Pursuing Visa Regime, Response Moves Premature - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia could introduce a visa regime with Ukraine only on the principle of mutuality.

The same position was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who said that Russia would provide a 'mirror' response if Kiev decides to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens.

"Everything being said by some Ukrainian politicians only invokes regret because they often have no clue about what they speak about and the scale of damage that this will have on Ukrainian citizens," Karasin said while commenting on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin's statements that his ministry is ready to implement procedures on introducing a visa regime with Russia.

However, it is still too early to speak about Russian response measures to Ukraine's likely unilateral move, the deputy minister added.

"At the moment I would not speak about response measures from the Russian side. That would be premature," he said.