"One year after the referendum we still do not know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems difficult to predict when that we will because democracy often requires time and I very much respect that, it’s a complex process," Mogherini said.
The UK citizens voted to leave the European Union at the referendum on June 23, 2016, and on March 29, London officially started the process of withdrawing from the bloc by triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.
The Brexit talks were set to start on June 19 with UK Brexit secretary David Davis' meeting European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier. However, earlier in the day, Barnier wrote on Twitter that Brexit negotiations should begin when the United Kingdom is "ready," since the election had thrown May's majority into disarray.
