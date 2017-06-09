EU Council Chief Tusk Congratulates May, Urges 'Least Disruptive' Brexit Outcome

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — May, seeking to secure her mandate to negotiate the Brexit in announcing Thursday's general election, and her Conservative Party came away with 318 of the needed 326 seats for an overall majority.

"On behalf of the European Council, I would like to congratulate you on your reappointment as Prime Minister," Tusk wrote in a letter published on the Council's website.

May stressed after gaining permission from Queen Elizabeth II to appoint a new cabinet that the Brexit talks would start as scheduled on June 19.

"Our shared responsibility and urgent task now is to conduct the negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union in the best possible spirit, securing the least disruptive outcome for our citizens, businesses and countries after March 2019," Tusk said in his letter of congratulations.