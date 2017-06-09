Putin Notes 'Encouraging Developments' Emerged in Syrian Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Putin stressed that the emergence of the aforementioned upbeat developments was the direct result of a series of Astana talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.
"Encouraging developments have recently emerged with regard to the Syrian crisis… The most important achievements are the agreement on the ceasefire between the government forces and the armed opposition, as well as on creating de-escalation zones in Syria. Now, on this basis, there is a real chance to strengthen the ceasefire regime and give impetus to the intra-Syrian negotiating process in Geneva," Putin said in the Kazakh capital.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday that the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana was postponed tentatively until June 20.
Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.
Kazakhstan’s capital is housing a two-day meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which kicked off Thursday.
