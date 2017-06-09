Register
15:53 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria

    Putin Notes 'Encouraging Developments' Emerged in Syrian Crisis Settlement

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (69)
    0 5510

    There is a chance for intra-Syrian dialogue to be brought about in Geneva as a result of the ceasefire reached in Syria, bolstered by the establishment of de-escalation zones on the territory of the war-torn Arab state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Putin stressed that the emergence of the aforementioned upbeat developments was the direct result of a series of Astana talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    "Encouraging developments have recently emerged with regard to the Syrian crisis… The most important achievements are the agreement on the ceasefire between the government forces and the armed opposition, as well as on creating de-escalation zones in Syria. Now, on this basis, there is a real chance to strengthen the ceasefire regime and give impetus to the intra-Syrian negotiating process in Geneva," Putin said in the Kazakh capital.

    President Vladimir Putin chairs meeting of Russian Security Council
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementyev
    Putin Discusses Syria Safe Zones, Ties With US With Russian Security Council
    The Syrian settlement talks take place on two parallel platforms: the UN-mediated Geneva talks, and the Astana talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The aforementioned states are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016, as well as the signatories of the memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria, which entered into force on May 6. The latest round of the Geneva talks took place on March 23-31, and the fourth round of Astana talks was held on May 3-4.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday that the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana was postponed tentatively until June 20.

    Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.

    Kazakhstan’s capital is housing a two-day meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which kicked off Thursday.

    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (69)

    Related:

    Moscow Vows to Continue Advancing Syria Safe Zones Proposal
    Syrian Ceasefire Guarantors Working to Implement Safe Zones
    Astana Opposition Platform Aims to Create Group to Support Syria Safe Zones Deal
    Tags:
    safe zones, Vladimir Putin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok