Register
14:22 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill silhouettes in front of the Houses of Parliament the day after Britain's national elections in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.

    UK Faces Even More Uncertainty After Snap Election Results in Hung Parliament

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)
    0 2210

    The UK snap general election, initiated by Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, ended up with a so-called hung parliament, when no party holds an absolute majority.

    A polling station sign is seen ahead of the forthcoming general election, in London, Britain June 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Be Careful What You Wish For: UK Election Leaves UKIP Ravaged by Brexit Process
    LONDON (Sputnik) — At the moment, the ruling Conservative Party is leading with 318 seats, while the Labour Party stands at 261, the Scottish National Party secured 35, and the Liberal Democrats got 12.

    May needed to get 326 seats for her party to gain an absolute majority.

    The prime minister is expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, and to make a statement, while an announcement on resignation is not ruled out as well. However, the BBC reported earlier in the day, citing its sources, that May did not intend to leave the office.

    Failed expectations

    During the 2015 election, the Tories led by David Cameron obtained an absolute majority in the parliament, receiving 330 seats.

    May, who became the UK prime minister following Cameron's resignation, triggered by the Brexit vote, did not plan to hold early elections initially. However, in April, the politician changed her mind, explaining the need to have a more united country ahead of tough talks with the European Union on the country's withdrawal.

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Senior Russian Lawmaker Believes UK Election Results Could Delay Brexit
    According to the polls held at that time, May should have secured a tremendous victory, obtaining almost double the votes than the Labour Party. However, as elections approached, the gap between the two main parties narrowed, mostly due to measures proposed by Conservatives in the pre-election manifesto, as well as the terrorist attacks that recently hit the United Kingdom.

    The results of the elections showed that May, who triggered the election to strengthen her positions, was defeated, thus repeating the fate of her predecessor Cameron, who conducted a referendum on Brexit being sure that the country would choose to remain in the EU.

    Disappointing result

    The election outcome turned out to be a blow not only to May but to First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon as well.

    If at the elections in 2015, the Scottish National Party (SNP) managed to increase its representation in the parliament from 6 lawmakers to 56, this year the party lost the mandates even in Scotland, in a region where SNP had no competitors before.

    "It’s a disappointing result. We’ve lost some tremendous MPs [members of parliament]," Sturgeon said.

    The Scottish first minister stressed that she did not expect such a sharp rise of the Labour Party, adding that May was now in a very difficult situation.

    Coalition scenarios

    In the situation of a "hung parliament," the government retains powers until the formation of a new one, even if some of the lawmakers lost their mandates.

    In general, there are two possible scenarios for the United Kingdom now — the creation of a minority government or the forming of a coalition, either formal or informal. The process of coalition formation might take an indefinite period of time, though in 2010 it took five days.

    COMEY
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump After Ex-FBI Chief's Testimony: 'WOW, Comey is a Leaker'
    So far, there is a number of possible coalition scenarios. One of the obvious options is a coalition between the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) with the Conservatives. The DUP leader did not make any statement on the coalition with the Tories, pointing out only that the party found it quite difficult to work with Labour's leader Jeremy Corbin, adding also that the DUP was seeking broader powers for the government of Northern Ireland and opposed a "hard Brexit."

    At the same time, Sky News reported, citing its sources, that the DUP would give its informal backing to May.

    Another possible coalition could be formed by the Labour, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, however, the LibDems already ruled out any coalition deals with any of the two main parties.

    Earlier in the day, UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell said that the Labour Party had no plans of forming a coalition in the parliament and instead supported the creation of a minority government due to the unstable positions of the Conservative Party and the incumbent prime minister.

    Speculations of the possible resignation of May add even more uncertainty to the issue.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (81)

    Related:

    Kremlin Refrains From Comment on UK Election Results
    Northern Ireland Party to Back UK Conservatives Without Coalition Deal
    Brexit Meltdown as Europe Reacts to UK Election Amid 'Casino' Criticism
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok