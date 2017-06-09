Russian Lawmaker Expects No Change in Moscow-London Relations After UK Elections

© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Kremlin Refrains From Comment on UK Election Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to preliminary results, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will not secure a decisive majority in the British parliament, which will result in a hung parliament and a likely coalition government. At the moment, the Conservative Party, which had 330 mandates in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 318 seats, while the Labour Party stands at 261 in the 650-strong parliament.

"Period of instability and decrease of the United Kingdom's influence in international affairs [following the election] could be forecast. And I don't expect any changes in the line toward Russia: Britain’s deck is made up of the same cards, so new combinations cannot be expected," chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.

The Russian lawmaker also noted that the new government would not have a guaranteed backing in the parliament, which would probably diminish its productivity.

May is expected to sum up the results of the vote and outline her party's plans at 10:00 GMT.