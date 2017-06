© REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler, Mike Segar Ex-UKIP Leader Person of Interest in US Intel Probe Into Trump-Russia Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall announced on Friday his plan to resign after his Euroskeptic party failed to gain any seats in the general election.

"I am standing down today as the leader of UKIP with immediate effect. This will allow the party to have a new leader in place by the conference in September," Nuttall said at a press conference.

He touted his ability to lay the "foundations" of the party's future campaigns, "but it will be for someone else to build on those."