May's Loss of Majority Raises Uncertainty Over Start of Brexit - EU Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — His comments came minutes after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wrote that withdrawal negotiation should start "when UK is ready".

We don't know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a "no deal" as result of "no negotiations". #GE2017 — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 9 июня 2017 г.

​The formal start of Brexit negotiations was due on June 19 with UK Brexit secretary David Davis' meeting Barnier.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, outlining the nation's exit from the European Union, in March this year. Under the article, the process must be completed within two years.