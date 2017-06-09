Register
11:21 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    What Role Russia Could Play in Resolving Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (115)
    0 9010

    Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani will arrive in Moscow on Saturday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Russian FM Says Qatar Row's Influence on Syria Addressed With Iran's Zarif
    The visit will take place amid the ongoing diplomatic spat between Qatar and a number of Arab states.

    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

    Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of interference in other countries' domestic affairs and said that Doha will not take responsive measures.

    Major Diplomatic Crisis

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Why Saudi Arabia 'Punishes' Qatar and How Doha Could Respond
    The Qatari government claimed that the formal reason for the conflict was a story on the website of Qatar’s news agency on May 23. The story attributed false remarks to the Qatari emir, in which he made friendly comments about Iran and expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

    The incident took place a week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Later, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the website was hacked and the remarks were falsely attributed to the nation’s leader.

    However, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain continue to insist that Qatar must expel members of Hamas and other groups regarded by its neighbors as terrorists.

    In turn, Doha has denied the allegations of sponsoring terrorism and continues to insist on the cyberattack version, but no suggestion has been made on who could have behind the hack.

    Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee for International Affairs, at a meeting of the Federation Council
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Claims of 'Russian Hackers' in Qatar Seen as Attempt to Pit US, Russia as Mideast Players
    Meanwhile, CNN was quick to bring up "Russian hackers." According to CNN, US investigators believe that hackers related to Moscow planted the fake news story to the website of Qatar’s news agency. Unnamed US officials told CNN that the goal of the hack was to cause rifts among Washington and its allies in the Middle East, including Qatar.

    Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the allegations, calling them another "fake news story" published with reference to "unnamed sources in unnamed department of some unknown intelligence service."

    Sources in the Russian Embassy in Qatar told Sputnik that the Qatari government did not contact Russian diplomats over Russia’s alleged involvement in the incident. 

    Kuwait’s Shuttle Diplomacy

    Kuwait City
    © AFP 2017/ YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
    Success of Kuwait's Mediation of Arab States-Qatar Row Depends Solely on Doha
    In addition to the cut off of diplomatic ties, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrein and the UAE have suspended transport connection with Qatar and imposed an embargo on food supplies.

    An economic and political blockade prompted Qatar to ask Kuwait to play the role of a mediator in the crisis. Earlier this week, the Kuwaiti emir held talks with the Saudi king and visited the UAE.

    It is unclear whether this shuttle diplomacy will work or not, but in 2014, it was Kuwait that managed to settle a crisis between Qatar and its neighbors. However, this time Doha is being accused of breaching an agreement to stop supporting Shia organizations after the 2014 crisis.

    Moscow Calls for Talks

    A general view show armoured vehicles rolling during the military parade marking the Gulf emirate's National Day celebrations in Doha on December 18, 2012
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM JAAFAR
    Russia to Closely Examine Claims of Qatar's Support for Terrorism
    Russia has taken a balanced approached to the diplomatic crisis in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the conflict was "their business, the bilateral ties of other states," adding that Moscow would not interfere in these relations.

    He added that Russia is interested in having normal relations with all nations in the Middle East.

    "We are convinced that any divisions can take place. We were never happy over the difficulties that arose in relations of other countries. We are interested in maintaining friendly relations with everyone, especially in the region where concentration of all efforts of fighting a joint threat, the threat of international terrorism, is a priority," Lavrov told a press conference.

    According to the minister, it is important to resolve the tensions via negotiations.

    Moscow has been discussing the crisis both with Doha and Russian allies in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with Qatari Emir Tamim. As a result of the talks, Moscow reaffirmed that any crisis situation should be resolved through negotiations. Putin also discussed the Qatar crisis with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Russia’s Role in the Crisis Settlement

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russian Deputy FM Discuss Qatar Issue With Saudi, Bahrain Ambassadors - Moscow
    According to experts reached by Sputnik, Russia cannot and should not be the single mediator in the settlement, but it could take part in joint efforts.

    Elena Suponina, an analyst at the Russia Institute for Strategic Studies, pointed out that Russia maintains good relations with all the parties involved in the spat.

    "It is necessary not to side with one or the other party. Russia should use its contacts in the Middle East to reconcile the sides," the expert told Sputnik.

    Briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Diplomatic Rift With Qatar Plays Into Terrorists' Hands - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Boris Dolgov, a senior expert at the Institute for Oriental Studies, the Russian Academy of Sciences, suggested that rapprochement between Moscow and Doha as a result of the crisis is unlikely and would be undesirable for Russia.

    "There are serious allegations against Qatar over sponsoring Islamic terrorist groups. This is very serious. In this situation, Russia does not need rapprochement with Qatar," Dolgov said.

    The expert also pointed to the fact that the diplomatic blockade of Qatar has been endorsed by Russia’s partner Egypt.

    "Today, ties between Moscow and Cairo are positively developing. Moreover, to a certain extent, Egypt’s allegations against Qatar are reasonable," Dolgov said.

    According to him, there is no single reason for Russia to seek rapprochement with Qatar. 

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (115)

    Related:

    Russia, Qatar to Discuss Regional, Bilateral Issues During Thani’s Moscow Visit
    Qatar Crisis: Saudi Royals Fear to Lose Hegemony in Region to Muslim Brotherhood
    Egypt and Bahrain: Qatar Isolation Caused by Refusal to Cease Terrorist Support
    Four Countries Put 59 People Into Terrorist List Due to Qatar's Support
    Tags:
    talks, diplomatic crisis, Sergei Lavrov, Middle East, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok