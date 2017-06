© REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Turkish President Approves Deployment of Troops to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Crisis

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday he and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the Syrian settlement process and how the Qatar diplomatic crisis would affect it.

"We talked about progress in the Syrian settlement and how the story surrounding Qatar can influence these processes and our common efforts," Lavrov told reporters.

He noted that Moscow and Tehran both favor "that this crisis is resolve at the negotiating table so that all concerns are removed through dialogue."