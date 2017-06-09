UK Politicians Hastily Thinking of Coalition Options After Snap Election

© AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS UK Green Party Wins First Seat in Country's Parliament in Snap Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

At the moment, the Conservative Party, which had 330 seats in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 315 seats, the Labour Party with 261 seats, the Scottish National Party with 35 seats, and the Liberal Democrats 12 seats. Independent candidates and nominees of other parties have collectively won elections in 23 constituencies.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has refused to give premature promises, noting that she has always found it quite difficult to work with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Foster was also hopeful that authorities in Northern Ireland would receive additional powers and said that a "hard" Brexit, which means the loss of access to the single EU market, does not meet anyone's interests.

Another option is a minority coalition consisting of the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and the Green Party. The Liberal Democrats, however, has noted that the party does not want to unite with either the Conservatives or Labour.

The upcoming decision for Theresa May — the continuation of political struggle or her resignation — will also play an important role in the current political situation and search of political allies.