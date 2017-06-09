No Meeting Planned Between Putin, Iran Foreign Minister in Astana - Kremlin

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Zarif is currently meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin planned to meet Zarif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin has not yet negotiated President Vladimir Putin's possible meetings with other Group of 20 (G20) leaders aside from French President Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Besides Macron, [meetings with G20 leaders] have not yet been worked out," Peskov told reporters when asked about Putin's plans at the 12th G20 summit on July 7-8 in Hamburg.