May's Authority in Brexit Talks Destroyed After Losing Majority Parliament

UK PM May in Dire Straits as Brexit Election Gamble Fails to Pay Off

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May cannot negotiate the country's exit from the European Union, as her authority has been "destroyed," former leader of the Labour Party Ed Miliband said on Friday as exit polls from the general election showed the Conservative Party falling short of an outright majority in the parliament.

"We know Theresa May can't now negotiate Brexit for Britain because she told us losing majority would destroy her authority — and it has," Miliband wrote on his official Twitter account.

​May's party has so far lost 12 mandates and stands at 313, with 643 out of 650 seats declared. The Labour Party is up 29 seats at 260 total.

The Tories needed to win 326 seats to have an absolute majority in the parliament.