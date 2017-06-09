Kazakh, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Joint Syria Settlement Efforts

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting and discussed the efforts of the two states aimed at settlement of the crisis in Syria, according to the ministry.

"The heads of foreign services have considered the… joint diplomatic efforts aimed at settlement of the Syrian crisis under the Astana process," the statement said.

The statement added that the Iranian diplomat welcomed the peaceful initiatives of the Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Four rounds of negotiations on the ongoing Syrian conflict were held in the Astana, on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4. During the most recent round, the guarantor countries of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime — Russia, Iran, and Turkey — agreed to establish four safety zones across the country.