20:12 GMT +308 June 2017
    A South Korean soldier walks past a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017.

    EU Extends Sanctions Against North Korea After Latest Missile Test

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    0 4410

    The European Union imposed new sanctions against North Korea targeting four entities and 14 persons, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution passed on June 2, the Council of the European Union said in a press release on Thursday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In total, 53 persons and 46 entities listed by the UN resolution would face restrictive measures. Besides, the European Union autonomously added 41 persons and 7 entities to the sanctions list.

    "The Council added 14 persons and 4 entities to the lists of those subject to an asset freeze and travel restrictions, transposing new listings imposed by UN Security Council resolution 2356," the press release said.

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Russia Concerned About Increasingly Common N Korea Missile Tests
    On June 2, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution extending the sanctions, travel ban and asset freeze against North Korea in connection with repeated missile tests. Among those added to the sanctions list are the Koryo Bank and Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People's Army.

    Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have drastically escalated in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang. The latest launch was carried out on May 30, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan just outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

    Earlier in the day, North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles which reportedly flew some 199.5 kilometers (124 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan.

    Tags:
    sanctions, missile tests, European Union, Europe, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
