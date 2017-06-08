Register
18:41 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    Soros' Sphere of Interest: Currency Speculations, Color Revolts, Free Drug Sales

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115920

    George Soros has a long record of manipulating national currencies and meddling in the domestic affairs of the EU and other countries, Italian political commentator Mario Sommossa told Sputnik, adding that Soros' Open Society Foundations also propagated free drug sales.

    Georges Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, speaks during the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    'Mafia Network': Why Hungary Becomes a Thorn in the Side of George Soros
    The simmering economic crisis in the EU has brought to life numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) created by beneficiaries to receive indirect economic and political profits under the smokescreen of their "humanitarian activity."

    Manipulations of Hungarian-born American magnate George Soros and his Open Society Foundations is a shining example of such activity, Italian political commentator Mario Sommossa noted in his interview with Sputnik.

    "The most indicative case of combining altruistic humanitarian goals with 'down-to-earth' objectives is the work of the organization founded and sponsored by George Soros," Sommossa told Sputnik Italian.

    "He became famous in September 1992, when he had played the main role in instigating the so-called 'Black Wednesday,' which prompted the Bank of England to devalue the pound. This operation brought Soros about a billion dollars in net earnings," the political commentator recalled.

    This particular case was described by political pundit Anatoly Vasserman, who explained how Soros' trick worked.

    George Soros
    © Flickr/ Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung
    Why Brussels Teamed Up With Soros to Bring Hungary to Its Knees
    "It is worth remembering [Soros'] famous stock-market trick when he borrowed a huge sum of money (about one billion pounds) and sank the British pound. [The trick] was not based on the fact that at that time the British economy was unstable. It was, of course, unstable, but the reserves of Britain would be enough to cope with this trouble. However, Soros's speculative actions had affected the minds of big stock players. And all of them, seeing that a very large sum had been converted from British pounds to Deutsche marks, believed that the pound would not resist [the pressure]. As a result, they all rushed to convert their assets from pounds to other currencies," Vasserman wrote in his op-ed for RIA Novosti.

    However, according to Sommossa, "Black Wednesday" isn't the only example of Soros' currency manipulations.

    The Italian political commentator told Sputnik that after graduating from the London School of Economics and getting a job in Singer & Friedlander in 1954 Soros started with speculative activities with national currencies.

    "In 1992, he forced Italy to withdraw from the European monetary system and secretly sell him a huge amount of lira, which turned out to be a loss of 48 billion dollars for Rome," Sommossa highlighted.

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Leaked Memo: Is Soros Planning 'Series of Color Revolutions' in Southeast Asia?
    "He continued to do the same trick, each time creating difficulties for a particular state and gaining significant personal benefits. Since then, many countries have accused him of similar speculations which were on the brink of becoming illegal or even beyond the law," the commentator noted.

    Interestingly enough, in his October 2016 interview with Sputnik Malaysian geopolitical analyst and scholar Mathew Maavak pointed out that Soros could also have had a hand in the Asian financial crisis of 1997, which started in Thailand with the financial collapse of the Thai baht.

    "In addition, Soros' Open Society Foundations is one of the main supporters of free drug sales in the world," the Italian commentator remarked.

    Indeed, the Foundations' Global Drug Policy Program envisages the support to "national and regional entities in their aim to decriminalize possession of all drugs, and emphasize alternative approaches to regulated access to a variety of currently illicit drugs."

    Sommossa said that seeking to improve his image, Soros began funding well-known non-governmental organizations, such as Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, Center for Constitutional Rights, American Civil Liberties Union and others.

    "In addition, [Soros] created his own non-governmental organizations that deal with the issues of migrants and human rights protection," the Italian commentator said, "It is also well known that politics also lies in the sphere of his interest: Soros has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the election campaigns of American Democrats."

    A puppeteer
    © Flickr/ Jo Morcom
    Fake Protests: Who is Really Behind Well-Orchestrated Anti-Trump Campaign
    Sommossa noted that in the result of the hacker attack on Soros' Open Foundations many inconvenient truths regarding the fund found their way out. In particular, it turned out that Soros' numerous entities were involved in funding election campaigns and associations engaged in the protection of human rights in different countries.

    "In many cases, the purpose of such financing was political destabilization in the countries where these organizations worked. In other cases the goal was to create specific economic and financial conditions which allow [Soros'] entities to benefit from them," the commentator said.

    "To understand who George Soros is and what some of NGOs he has created are involved in, one can simply refer to his own words. In an interview with CNN… Soros de facto admitted that he could finance the 'Maidan revolution' to 'bring a US-friendly junta to power.' In the same interview, he admitted that he conducted similar operations in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, and Iran," Sommossa emphasized.

    Related:

    Soros and State Dept-Funded Group Accuses Russia of Meddling in Macedonia
    Soros Says Brexit Will Lead to Reform of EU Which Is in 'Existential Danger'
    Hungarian Prime Minister Calls US Billionaire Soros 'Enemy of Euro'
    Orban Risks to Appear on 'Dictators List' Due to Soros
    Tables Turned: Have Obama and Soros Hacked Foreign Elections?
    At Long Last US Congressmen Turn Spotlight on Soros' Controversial Activities
    Soros' Ideology Exposed: A Post-Modern, Post-Family, Post-Border New World Order
    Tags:
    currency manipulation, currency, drugs, Bank of England, Open Society Foundations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, European Union, George Soros, Italy, Georgia, Iran, Europe, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Asia, United Kingdom, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok