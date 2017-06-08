Economic Impact of Qatar Row to Depend on Depth of Disruptions - IMF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Saudi Arabia , Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar , having accused it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East.

"The economic impact on Qatar and the region will depend on how deep and sustained are disruptions in trade and financing flows, and how confidence is affected," Rice stated. "At this stage, it is premature to stay how quickly the tensions will be resolved and therefore it is difficult to judge today how large the economic effects will be."

Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern part of Libya said they would follow suit. Jordan and Djibouti declared they have downgraded diplomatic relations with Doha, while Senegal recalled its ambassador.