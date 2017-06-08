Register
18:41 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.

    New Corruption Probe: Will Hillary Clinton Find Herself Behind Bars?

    © AFP 2017/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2820110

    The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched a new corruption investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "Does the latest inquiry signal that Clinton may eventually find herself behind bars?" RIA Novosti contributor Vladimir Ardayev asks.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs while speaking during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle)
    Dems Are Done: Party Officials Say Hillary Clinton’s Gotta Go
    Following Donald Trump's election promise to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton the question on everyone's lips is whether the former Democratic presidential nominee will find herself behind bars, RIA Novosti contributor and political analyst Vladimir Ardayev notes in his latest op-ed.

    As Richard Pollock of the Daily Caller News Foundation (TheDCNF) reported Tuesday, Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee had launched a new investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's effort to end an inquiry by Bangladeshi authorities into Muhammad Yunus, a Clinton Foundation donor.

    The Bangladeshi government commission probed alleged financial mismanagement at Grameen Bank under Yunus who served as managing director of the bank.

    Back in April TheDCNF Investigative Group revealed that Hillary Clinton's Department of State aides allegedly threatened Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and permanent US resident, with an IRS audit in an attempt to thwart the investigation.

    In his June 1, 2017, letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Grassley highlighted that "Yunus' personal relationship with the Clintons stems from when Bill Clinton was the governor of Arkansas" and that "for decades, Yunus has been heralded by the Clinton Foundation."

    "If the Secretary of State used her position to intervene in an independent investigation by a sovereign government simply because of a personal and financial relationship stemming from the Clinton Foundation rather than the legitimate foreign policy interests of the United States, then that would be unacceptable," Grassley stressed.

    WikiLeaks Logo and Hillary Clinton
    © Twitter: RT_America
    Emailgate: Untold Story of Clinton Foundation's Ties With Defense Contractors
    Ardayev drew attention to the fact that this is the first parliamentary investigation launched against Clinton after her defeat in the US presidential election.

    "Meanwhile, another investigation has been carried out by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform of the US Congress, which began under the previous administration. It concerns the use of a personal computer server for official correspondence by former Secretary of State [Hillary Clinton]," Ardayev wrote.

    In addition, the Clinton family's charity — the Clinton Foundation — has also been the subject of scrutiny for the last three years, the political analyst noted, adding that the exposure of the Podesta emails by WikiLeaks raised the question whether the ex-Secretary of State provided political benefits to those pouring money into the Clinton Foundation.

    All of the above bring to mind Donald Trump's election promise to "lock [Hillary Clinton] up."

    "Will Trump carry out his threat?" Ardayev asks.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #LockHerUp: Hillary Clinton Gradually Losing Veneer of Being 'Too Big to Jail'
    According to the political analyst, the controversy surrounding the Clinton Foundation could turn out to be especially damning to the Clintons.

    Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, who has been conducting an independent investigation into the charity's alleged fraud for the past few years, shares a similar stance.

    In his interviews, Ortel has repeatedly stressed that the Clinton Foundation remains "the largest unprosecuted charity fraud ever attempted."

    Speaking to Sputnik in February 2017, the Wall Street analyst explained that "there has never been a validly performed and legally compliant independent audit of any part of the Clinton Foundation for any period (part or full year) of operation."

    "This means that no outsider has ever been able to ensure that all incoming donations landed in Clinton Foundation bank accounts. Given their loose (I might argue non-existent) financial controls, the international spread of their operations, and extreme volatility in foreign exchange rates, the potential for monies to leak out (diverted revenues, fake expenses) is substantial," he underscored.

    Former President Bill Clinton stands on stage with his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    Untold Story of the Clintons Cashing In on HIV/AIDS Sufferers
    The investigative journalist also called attention to one of the Clinton Foundation's most controversial endeavors, the HIV/AIDS initiative, also known as CHAI (The Clinton Health Access Initiative). According to Ortel, the endeavor was "never organized or operated lawfully at any time."

    To add to the controversy, one of CHAI's major suppliers of cheap antiretroviral (ARV) drugs — Ranbaxy Laboratories — pleaded guilty in May 2013 of selling ineffective, "adulterated" drugs to its customers.

    When it comes to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it would take a lot of effort to prove the "pay-for-play" allegations and the emoluments clause violation, the Wall Street analyst told Radio Sputnik in March 2017. "What is easier to prove is [the Clintons'] charity fraud," he stressed, adding that there is enough evidence in the public domain showing that there is something really rotten with the charity.

    "The penalties under the US state and federal law for charity fraud, particularly involving disaster relief, are incredibly stiff," Ortel highlighted, in a reference to yet another embarrassing part of the Clintons' activities — the Haiti earthquake recovery operation.

    However, according to Ardayev, it remains unclear whether Trump will deliver on his election promise.

    "Analysts are slow to assert that Trump will certainly fulfill his threat and put Clinton in jail. Not only because right after he took the office he changed his rhetoric towards [Hillary Clinton]… but also because such a shake-up can cause a political tsunami in the US," Ardayev believes.

    The question arises whether the American machine of justice will let Hillary Clinton go after so much evidence against her has emerged in the past years.

    Related:

    Comey's Dismissal: 'A Long-Dwelling Swamp Creature Cannot Drain the Swamp'
    Unresolved Murder: Why Seth Rich's Case is Key to #TrumpRussia Investigation
    Spying on Trump: CIA Whistleblower Points Finger at Clapper, Brennan, Comey
    Clinton's #Emailgate: The Dangerous Militarization of the Asia-Pacific Region
    House of Cards: Is Assange Right About Hillary Clinton's Plot Against Trump?
    How to Get the 'Russian Interference' Issue Sorted Out Once and for All
    Tags:
    emailgate, HIV/AIDs, conflict of interest, fraud, corruption, The Clinton Foundation, Rex Tillerson, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Grassley, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok