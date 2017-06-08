Japan’s Abe Expects Meeting With Putin at G20 Summit to Be Productive - Lawmaker

"The prime minister of Japan noted the importance of the parliamentary dimension of Russian-Japanese cooperation, wished the meeting participants to focus on specific results and search for new forms of interaction, primarily at the regional level, and also expressed the hope that the planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the forthcoming G20 summit will be meaningful and effective," Kosachev said.
The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.
Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II ended. This was due to a disagreement over a group of islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories, which consist of four territories: Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.
All comments
Show new comments (0)