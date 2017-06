© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Syrian Ceasefire Guarantors Working to Implement Safe Zones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the statement, Lavrov and de Mistura noted the importance of consolidating positive results reached in intra-Syria talks in Geneva, agreeing to maintain and increase the dynamics of the talks.

"The special envoy assessed highly Russia’s actions to ensure adherence to the regime of cessation in hostiles in Syria, including within the framework of the memorandum on establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, signed on May 4," the statement read.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been generally observed, despite continued reports of violations.