Russia Targeted in Daily Cyberattacks From US Territory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Federal Security Service (FSB) Board meeting Thursday that the number of cyberattacks on Russian servers has tripled in 2016.

"Hacker attacks carried out from the territory of the United States of America are recorded daily. These include hacker attacks that in this case are carried out on the website of the Russian president," Peskov told reporters.

Asked to explain whether Moscow believes US intelligence is behind the attacks, Peskov said: "I would not want to amuse the public with statements that official Washington is behind it because conducting a hacker attack from the territory of any country cannot mean the involvement of official authorities."

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidential website comes under hacker attacks on a daily basis, while the cyberattacks had been carried out by a number of countries, including the US. Peskov said that Russian media, banks and the Kremlin's website have repeatedly been hacked.

In May deputy head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) center Nikolai Murashov stated that about 70 million cyberattacks have been made on facilities in Russia over the past year, most of them — from abroad.