Kremlin Distrustful Over NATO Expansion, Taking Measures to Protect Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated since 2014 against the background of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. During this time, NATO decided to suspend projects of practical civilian and military cooperation with Moscow, but maintained channels of political dialogue.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in Ukraine, as they are not supported by factual evidence. Russia has also warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is a provocation, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.

"Moscow traditionally treats the process of NATO expansion toward our borders with distrust and concern. We believe that this threatens our security and the balance of forces in the Eurasian region. Of course, the Russian side is taking all measures necessary to rebalance the situation and protect its own interests and security," Peskov told reporters.

Since the beginning of Ukrainian crisis, the organization has also been boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe. During July 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw, allies agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.