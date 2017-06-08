Meowvolution: Britain's Cats Take on #DogsatPollingStations, Demand Equal Rights

.@innocent we think you'll enjoy this! A brand new emoji #dogsatpollingstations & 'Paw-ing Stations' coming to a Polling Station near you! pic.twitter.com/fDC60O9Hgo— Dogs Trust PR 🐶 (@DogsTrustPR) June 7, 2017
While humans are making their choice, their pets are right there with them at polling stations across the country.
Voting today with Maddie #GeneralElection17 #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/QyZdhYuKV5— Holistic Healer (@NJAshwood) June 8, 2017
Our dog Maisy standing guard at the polling station this morning! #shevotes #dogsatpollingstations #Vote2017 pic.twitter.com/lhOXVPJhVx— XS Items Fashion (@XSItemsFashion) June 8, 2017
I vote for more walks and snacks #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ytLw8puxJU— Stu Loveland-Cooper (@Crocodile_Stu) June 8, 2017
Gus getting his vote in early #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Qm8bmvkvsA— J Warren (@joesteph) June 8, 2017
"Wolfie, go and sit by the sign and smile."— Karen Faughey (@kforhee) June 8, 2017
And he did. #dogsatpollingstations @nickyharley pic.twitter.com/19eisGvvcu
Hagrid, Hermionie and Bertie guessing the size of the new parliament. Large, Medium and small parties! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/mavXSm1wLH— Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) June 8, 2017
Bub and Maggie, mainly concerned that there'll be a tax on eating sheep poo #dogsatpollingstations 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wtGrvqTn57— Jan Wells (@Mrsjw91Wells) June 8, 2017
Some pups couldn't quite make it, but still get a mention.
postal vote for me, so no trip to the polling station for Humphrey… #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/ss9dNJAXGx— Jack (@jackwillsoshea) June 8, 2017
And then there are those social media users who have opted for a more feline presence at polling stations.
Forget #dogsatpollingstations How about #catsatpollingstations?❤️🐱❤️ pic.twitter.com/N1n732NiVp— Hilmara Crawshaw (@HilmaraCrawshaw) June 8, 2017
Excellent plot by this fella to confuse all the #dogsatpollingstations #catsatpollingstations #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/9ifXW0DV8J— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) June 8, 2017
Don't you dare forget us cats! 😀 #CatsAtPollingStations #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/UQOPDXGt65— Ian (@Mancman10) June 8, 2017
Anything a dog can do a cat can do better #dogsatpollingstations #catsatpollingstations @TreasuryMog @HMCabinetCat #ambassacats pic.twitter.com/9nTlHD5FVi— ollie_the_cat (@ollie_the_cat1) June 8, 2017
And even Whitehall's chief mouse-catcher Larry the Cat expressed his fury with the special new emoji dedicated to dogs.
Oh HELL no. #CatsWhereverTheyWantToBe https://t.co/wA8CI4py5F— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 7, 2017
