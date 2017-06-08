Meowvolution: Britain's Cats Take on #DogsatPollingStations, Demand Equal Rights

.@innocent we think you'll enjoy this! A brand new emoji #dogsatpollingstations & 'Paw-ing Stations' coming to a Polling Station near you! pic.twitter.com/fDC60O9Hgo — Dogs Trust PR 🐶 (@DogsTrustPR) June 7, 2017​

While humans are making their choice, their pets are right there with them at polling stations across the country.

I vote for more walks and snacks #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ytLw8puxJU — Stu Loveland-Cooper (@Crocodile_Stu) June 8, 2017​

Gus getting his vote in early #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Qm8bmvkvsA — J Warren (@joesteph) June 8, 2017​

"Wolfie, go and sit by the sign and smile."

And he did. #dogsatpollingstations @nickyharley pic.twitter.com/19eisGvvcu — Karen Faughey (@kforhee) June 8, 2017​

Hagrid, Hermionie and Bertie guessing the size of the new parliament. Large, Medium and small parties! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/mavXSm1wLH — Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) June 8, 2017​

Bub and Maggie, mainly concerned that there'll be a tax on eating sheep poo #dogsatpollingstations 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wtGrvqTn57 — Jan Wells (@Mrsjw91Wells) June 8, 2017​

Some pups couldn't quite make it, but still get a mention.

postal vote for me, so no trip to the polling station for Humphrey… #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/ss9dNJAXGx — Jack (@jackwillsoshea) June 8, 2017

​And then there are those social media users who have opted for a more feline presence at polling stations.

And even Whitehall's chief mouse-catcher Larry the Cat expressed his fury with the special new emoji dedicated to dogs.