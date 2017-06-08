Diplomatic Rift With Qatar Plays Into Terrorist Hands - Russian Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — She noted that "unfortunately, the bonuses of discord among countries are primarily received by international terrorists."

"This is not the first time that such complex and demonstrative steps in a falling out have taken place. I think that this should be seen as the countries infighting. It is another matter that the time chosen for this is complex, difficult, given the terrorist activity of international extremist organizations," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and its United Arab Emirate (UAE) allies gave Qatar a 24-hour ultimatum to expel all the members of the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (outlawed in Russia) and the Palestinian Hamas movement from the country.

The immediate break of the diplomatic ties with Iran was also reportedly one of the conditions laid down by Riyadh.