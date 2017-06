© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev N Korea Aimed to Show Off Ability to Strike US Warships in Missile Test – Seoul

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Pyongyang reportedly fired a salvo of short-range surface-to-ship missiles early on Thursday off North Korea's eastern coast. The projectiles reportedly traveled some 125 miles, reaching as high as 1.2 miles, before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"North Korean missile tests, which have recently been carried out more often, cause deep concern," Maria Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing. "We are convinced that such steps only exacerbate tensions in the region."

Zakharova urged "to work together to solve the nuclear and other issues on the Korean peninsula, while at the same time note with alarm the US military presence in Northeast Asia."