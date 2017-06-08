Lavrov to Meet With UN Syria Envoy in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov said on Wednesday that the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana process on Syria, including the establishment of safe zones in Syria, were supported by the UN Security Council decisions.

"The result of these SC decisions is that the international community welcomes this process which was named ‘process on the Astana platform.’ Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Syrian reconciliation Staffan de Mistura, who will be visiting Moscow tomorrow, has spoken out repeatedly in favor of this process, in favor of further development, and we shall continue this conversation with him," Lavrov said.

De Mistura told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would also hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Thursday.

Four rounds of negotiations on the Syrian conflict were held in the Astana on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4.

During the latest round of negotiations, the guarantor countries of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime — Russia, Iran and Turkey — agreed to establish four safety zones across Syria.