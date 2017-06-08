Register
    US Chides Turkey for Detention of Amnesty International Chair

    Washington has scolded Ankara for "undermining the quality of democracy" after after the chief Amnesty International Turkey was detained in the country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is deeply concerned by Ankara’s detention of Amnesty International Turkey chairman Taner Kilic and all such arrests or activists that threaten to undermine civil society and hinder free speech, the US Department of State said in a statement.

    "The United States is deeply concerned by the recent detention of Taner Kilic, Chair of Amnesty International Turkey," the statement said on Wednesday. "Detentions of individuals such as Mr. Kilic chill public debate and undermine the quality of democracy."

    Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty announced on Tuesday that Kilic was arrested along with 22 other lawyers.

    His detention is the latest crackdown on activists, lawyers, journalists, academics and government critics since the failed coup last July.

    President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Clouded Reputation: US Attitude Toward Turkey Significantly Changed
    The State Department said it was following Kilic’s situation and the other cases, which it described as an alarming trend.

    Shetty said Kilic’s detention does not appear related to his work with Amnesty International or the rights group’s work in Turkey.

    The detention order refers to suspected members of a group run by US-based cleric Fethullah Gullen, who are accused of plotting to overthrow Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

    A recent Amnesty International report detailed the arbitrary dismissals of more than 100,000 civil servants and military members in the 10 months since the coup attempt.

    Tags:
    democracy, detention, Amnesty International, Turkey, United States
