Trump Stresses Importance of Gulf States' Unity in Talk With UAE Crown Prince

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which they discussed combating the financing of terrorist groups, the White House said in a press release.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates," the release stated on Wednesday.

The phone call came the same day that Saudi Arabia and the UAE issued a 24-ultimatum to the government of Qatar to cut off all financing for Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and for Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement.

"First, and most importantly, the leaders agreed on the importance of implementing agreements reached in Riyadh to counter extremism and to combat the funding of terrorist groups," the White House said.

Trump also emphasized the importance of maintaining a united Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to promote regional stability, the release added.