Merkel Names Brexit, Dire Need for EU Evolution Among Bloc's Top Challenges

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The European Union's urgent challenges are related not only to the Brexit talks, but also are linked to the need for the bloc's development in a complex environment, Merkel said Wednesday.

"Our unanimous opinion is that the European Union faces major challenges. We have to not only hold talks on the Brexit but also promote the development of the European Union in a complex geostrategic environment," Merkel said at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Merkel has repeatedly called on the remaining 27 EU members to unite amid Brexit. On April 27, she said the post-Brexit United Kingdom would lose privileges it enjoys as member of the bloc and stressed that all EU countries had a great mutual position regarding key issues of the Brexit talks.

On March 29, the United Kingdom officially began its withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London has two years to complete the negotiations. The Brexit talks between the UK and the EU are expected to begin after Thursday's UK general election.