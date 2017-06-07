UN General Assembly Anticipates Vote on Counter-Terror Office Next Week - Source

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK Prime Minister to Establish Commission for Countering Terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN General Assembly may vote on establishing a counter-terrorism office next week, according to the source.

"My understanding is that formal adoption of the resolution is anticipated next week," the source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the project has been approved by the General Assembly and the 5th committee that deals with administrative and budgetary issues.

Dujarric said the process of recruiting of an Under-Secretary-General to head the new counter-terrorism office is underway.

According to reports, current Russian Ambassador to United States Sergey Kislyak may be nominated to head of the UN counter-terrorism office.

In February 2017, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested to the General Assembly that a new office for counter-terrorism should be established.

The new office would unite the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force Office and the Counter-Terrorism Centre — both are part of the Department of Political Affairs — into one separate entity in order to strengthen the UN ability to assist member states implement its global counter-terrorism strategy.

The Under-Secretary-General would serve as the coordinator of the strategy and senior advisor to Guterres on counter-terrorism.