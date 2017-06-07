UN General Assembly Anticipates Vote on Counter-Terror Office Next Week - Source

"My understanding is that formal adoption of the resolution is anticipated next week," the source told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the project has been approved by the General Assembly and the 5th committee that deals with administrative and budgetary issues.
Dujarric said the process of recruiting of an Under-Secretary-General to head the new counter-terrorism office is underway.
In February 2017, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested to the General Assembly that a new office for counter-terrorism should be established.
The new office would unite the Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force Office and the Counter-Terrorism Centre — both are part of the Department of Political Affairs — into one separate entity in order to strengthen the UN ability to assist member states implement its global counter-terrorism strategy.
The Under-Secretary-General would serve as the coordinator of the strategy and senior advisor to Guterres on counter-terrorism.
