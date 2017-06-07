Djibouti Reduces Level of Diplomatic Relations With Qatar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Djibouti has reduced its level of diplomatic relations with Qatar over the latest regional diplomatic crisis, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The Government of the Republic of Djibouti officially announces that it has taken the decision to reduce the level of its diplomatic representation in Qatar. The decision of the Government of Djibouti has been taken as an expression of solidarity with the international coalition of combating terrorism and extremism violence, as well as with the Gulf countries and the Arab countries," the statement read.

Djibouti also urged the concerned parties to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.