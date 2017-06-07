Register
19:57 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning cruises for a test in the sea (File photo)

    Beijing Slams Pentagon's 'Irresponsible' Report on Chinese Military Plans

    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Li Tang
    Politics
    Get short URL
    236550

    China has expressed its criticism of the US Defense Department's annual report on Chinese military and security developments, as it disregards facts and contains groundless statements, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

    USS Dewey South China Sea
    © AP Photo/ Nicole LaCour Young, File
    Washington’s Allies Call for US to Step Up South China Sea Patrols
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the US Defense Department said in a report to the nation's Congress that China would likely seek to build more military bases in countries with which Beijing has longstanding partnerships. The report also suggested that China's first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier would likely reach initial operational capability by 2020.

    In addition, the Defense Department noted that Beijing continued to use "low-intensity coercion" in disputes related to the East and South China Seas.

    "The Chinese side has drawn attention to report on the Chinese armed forces, published by the US side. This report does not consider the facts, it contains irresponsible expressions with regard to the Chinese military building, the protection of the state’s sovereignty and security interests. The Chinese side expresses decisive protest in this regard," Hua said at a briefing.

    China and the United States strongly disagree with one another on the subject of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system’s deployment in South Korea. Beijing believes that the US move breaches the regional balance of power and undermines Chinese security interests. On the other hand, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, the commander of the United States Forces Korea (USFK), said that the THAAD system would only be used to counter the North Korean threat.

    Related:

    US’ Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal: ‘Now China Leads’
    Decline of US, Rise of China 'Happening Much More Quickly Than Predicted'
    US, India Pitch for Freedom of Navigation in South China Sea Irks China
    US Ambassador to China Reportedly Quits Over Trump Withdrawal From Paris Accords
    Tags:
    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Pentagon, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok