US in Its Element: Let's Put Pressure on Qatar to Improve Its Policy, Ryan Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should put pressure on Qatar to improve its foreign policy, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I do think that we should put some pressure on Qatar because… I think they can improve their foreign policy," Ryan said.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6.

The Comoros joined the campaign on June 7.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.