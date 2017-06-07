US Security Services Spread Fakes on 'Russia Meddling' on Obama's Order - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US security services started disseminating information on on Russia’s possible interference in the US elections on order of former President Barack Obama, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"The involvement of Barack Obama has become much more obvious after the democratic convention. On his order, US security services were involved in the process, disseminating false, unsubstantiated claims amid lack of real facts, on an operation, allegedly planned in Moscow, to derail US democracy," Ryabkov said at the Russian upper house.

Concerns over Russia's potential interference into foreign elections have recently been raised in several countries. The issue traces back to the recent US presidential campaign, when Washington repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the election and alleged hacking attempts. French President Emmanuel Macron also claimed during the French election campaign that his headquarters was targeted by Russian hackers, albeit without providing evidence.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was no proof that Russia was involved in the election process of the United States, Germany, France, or the United Kingdom.