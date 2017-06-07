Kremlin Slams Bilaterally 'Harmful', 'Illegal' EU Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union's extended anti-Russia sanctions are harmful to both sides and differ with the mood in European capitals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"This of course causes our regret, first. Second, we continue to regard these sanctions as harmful to both the EU countries and us," Peskov told reporters.

The permanent representatives of the EU member states have agreed on the extension of sanctions against Crimea for another year, a source in the Council of the European Union told Sputnik on Tuesday. The formal decision on the issue is expected on June 19.

"We consider these sanctions illegal and, most importantly, are convinced that such decisions and such recommendations are seriously in discord with the mood in European capitals," Peskov stressed.

The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.