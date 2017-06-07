Kremlin: Putin, Trump May Not Make Statement to Press After Possible Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may not be followed by a statement for the media, Peskov said.

"Only the meeting," Peskov said answering the question on the statement for the press.

The spokesman also did not rule out the possibility of the meeting between Putin and Trump at the G20 Summit in the Germany city of Hamburg.

On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson that both diplomats were carrying out preparations for the meeting between Putin and Trump at the summit.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said there were no final agreements on the meeting between the two leaders.

The summit of the heads of state and government of the G20 countries will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.