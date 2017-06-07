Trump, Saudi King Discuss Goal of Stopping Financing of Terrorist Groups

© AFP 2017/ HO / AFP SPA Kuwaiti Emir Holds Talks With Saudi King Amid Diplomatic Row Around Qatar

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump discussed the prevention of allowing the financing of terrorist organizations with Saudi Arabia’s King Salmon bin Abdulaziz in a telephone conversation, the White House announced in a press relesae.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia," the release said Tuesday. "The two leaders discussed the critical goals of preventing the financing of terrorist organizations."

Trump and the Saudi monarch also discussed eliminating the promotion of extremism by any nation in the region, the readout added.

The US president also underscored that a united Gulf Cooperation Council was critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability, the White House said.