US House OKs Resolution to Prosecute Erdogan Guards for Washington Embassy Clash

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Blame Game: Ankara Rejects US Accusations Over Washington Embassy Brawl

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All 397 members of the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday in favor of House Resolution 354, which condemns the violence against peaceful protesters and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. It also calls for measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On May 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters near the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC during Erdogan’s visit of to the United States.

The resolution states that "any Turkish security official who directed or participated in efforts by Turkish security forces to suppress peaceful protests on May 16, 2017, should be charged and prosecuted under United States law."

According to the local police, at least nine people were injured and two people were arrested during the brawl.

Videos of the incident showed Erdogan's bodyguards hitting and kicking protesters as the president looks on from his car.

It also calls on the Department of State to waive the immunity of any Turkish security official who took part in the assault.

The resolution further demands that the Secret Service and Diplomatic Security Service of the State Department discuss the incident with the Turkish National Police and make clear the standards that are expected by visiting security details, in order to prevent similar violent incidents in the future.