US House OKs Resolution to Prosecute Erdogan Guards for Washington Embassy Clash

On May 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters near the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC during Erdogan’s visit of to the United States.
The resolution states that "any Turkish security official who directed or participated in efforts by Turkish security forces to suppress peaceful protests on May 16, 2017, should be charged and prosecuted under United States law."
Videos of the incident showed Erdogan's bodyguards hitting and kicking protesters as the president looks on from his car.
It also calls on the Department of State to waive the immunity of any Turkish security official who took part in the assault.
The resolution further demands that the Secret Service and Diplomatic Security Service of the State Department discuss the incident with the Turkish National Police and make clear the standards that are expected by visiting security details, in order to prevent similar violent incidents in the future.
