Trump Had 'Very Productive' Conversation With Qatari Emir, Welcomes Progress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump had a very productive conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim Al Thani during his first overseas trip since assuming the presidency, and is pleased to see positive developments in the region, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a press briefing.

"[Trump is] noting the message of toughness on terror financing," Spicer said on Tuesday. "He had very productive discussion with the Emir during his trip. He's pleased with the movement it's taking."

Earlier in the day, Trump said via Twitter that his recent trip to Saudi Arabia is already paying off as Riyadh as well as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrein, Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives have all recently cut diplomatic ties with Qatar based on claims the country sponsors terrorism.

Also on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Qatar has made advances in combatting terrorism financing, but more work awaits the country.

The United States continues to cooperate with Qatar to combat terrorism, Nauert added.