US Claims of Russia's Involvement in Montenegro Coup Attempt Unfounded, MP Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US claims of Moscow's involvement in the alleged "state coup" in Montenegro are baseless and unfounded, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federation Council, told Sputnik Tuesday.

"A typical US special operation to ensure transatlantic fighting spirit and solidarity through the exaggeration of the issue of the Russian threat. As always — baseless and unfounded… Unfortunately, the goal has been achieved, as since yesterday Montenegro become a NATO member having lost part of its sovereignty in favor of Washington and Brussels," Kosachev said.

Western politicians and security services, including from the United States, have repeatedly accused Russia of preparation to conduct a coup in Montenegro, without bringing any evidence of that. Moscow has refuted the accusations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them unsubstantiated and irresponsible.

On Sunday, Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic said that Russia had allegedly intervened in the internal affairs of Montenegro and attempted to prevent the state’s authorities from accession to NATO. In addition, Darmanovic also called Russian investment into the country "ineffective."

Montenegro’s parliament voted in favor on joining NATO on April 28 and, on May 12, Montenegro announced that all the NATO members had ratified the protocol of the state’s accession to the alliance. On Monday, the country became the full-fledged member of the Alliance.

