US Wants to Team Up With Russia to Force North Korea to Drop 'Unlawful Programs'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia should join the United States in pressuring North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are asking Russia to join us in showing North Korea that the only path to a secure economically prosperous future is to abandon its unlawful programs that endanger international peace and security," Nauert said in a briefing.

On May 29, North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile launch. During the test, the projectile reportedly flew some 280 miles before falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.