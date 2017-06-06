Russia to Demand Urgent UNSC Discussion of New US Strike in Syria - Lawmaker

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Fighting for Peace: Russian Forces in Syria 'Do More Than Just Fight Jihadists'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pentagon announced earlier on Tuesday that the US-led coalition has conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they were entering a de-confliction zone near At Tanf.

"The strike delivered by the coalition led by the United States is a direct entry of the coalition into an open military conflict in Syria," First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich said.

"This is an act of aggression, Russia will immediately raise the issue of an extraordinary convocation of the UN Security Council," Klintsevich stressed.

On May 18, the coalition conducted its first airstrike against the pro-government forces, which the United States believes are backed by Iran, as it was moving inside a well-established de-confliction zone in southern Syria.