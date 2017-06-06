US State Dept. Claims Qatar 'Still Have Work to Do' to Stop Terrorist Financing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Qatar has made advances in combatting terrorism financing, however, more work awaits the country, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

"We recognize that Qatar has made some great efforts to try to stop financing of terror groups, including prosecuting suspected finance, freezing assets and introducing stringent controls on its banking system there," Nauert said. "They have made progress, but they still have work to do, more work needs to be done."

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt the United Arab Emirates announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, having accused Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Libya, Yemen and the Maldives also announced they were severing relations with Qatar.

Nauert explained that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) notified the United States about their decision to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar immediately before doing so.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia or the UAE gave any advanced warning to the United States about their decision to break diplomatic relations with Qatar, Nauert said, "Yes."

"We were informed of that decision but it was only immediately prior to that announcement being made," Nauert stated.

At the same time, Nauer noted that the United States continues to collaborate with Qatar and other regional actors in the fight against terrorism.

"Our relationship with Qatar is one that strong. It’s one that we continue to cooperate with Qatar and other countries in the region in the fight against terrorism," Nauert said.