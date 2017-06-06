Claims on Moscow Meddling in Macedonian Affairs Part of Anti-Russian Hysteria

The US-supported OCCRP published an article on Sunday, claiming that Macedonia was subjected to "strong subversive propaganda and intelligence activity" implemented through the Russian Embassy in the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the accusations of Russia’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia a provocation.
"The claims of the OCCRP, sponsored by the US state funds and George Soros, regarding Russia’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia are marked by blatant professional ignorance and immense imagination, though clearly fit into the frame of anti-Russian hysteria, blown up by the West. According to its perverse logic, the development of relations with Russia, including in the fields of trade, economy, culture, education and even humanitarian affairs, poses a threat to Macedonia," the embassy said.
"Their goal is obvious – to undermine Russia’s positive image in Macedonia and in the Balkan region in general, challenge our friendly and mutually beneficial relations with the regional states and rescue West's rather clouded reputation following its outrageous interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia, " the embassy added.
According to the embassy, masterminds of such information attacks had nothing to oppose Russia but lies and fake accusations.
