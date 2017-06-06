Register
22:44 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Protestors shout after entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

    Claims on Moscow Meddling in Macedonian Affairs Part of Anti-Russian Hysteria

    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18730

    The claims of the OCCRP, sponsored by the US state funds and George Soros, regarding Russia’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia are marked by blatant professional ignorance and immense imagination, according to the statement of the Russian Embassy in Macedonia.

    Macedonian Army honor guard officers change the national flags during a special ceremony in front of the government building in Macedonia's capital Skopje, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    Russia Would Not Risk Reputation to Interfere in Macedonia's Internal Affairs - Lawmaker
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The allegations of Moscow interference in the Macedonian internal affairs, recently made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), are aimed at destroying positive image of Russia in the region and are part of the information campaign against the country, the Russian Embassy in Macedonia told Sputnik Tuesday.

    The US-supported OCCRP published an article on Sunday, claiming that Macedonia was subjected to "strong subversive propaganda and intelligence activity" implemented through the Russian Embassy in the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the accusations of Russia’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia a provocation.

    "The claims of the OCCRP, sponsored by the US state funds and George Soros, regarding Russia’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia are marked by blatant professional ignorance and immense imagination, though clearly fit into the frame of anti-Russian hysteria, blown up by the West. According to its perverse logic, the development of relations with Russia, including in the fields of trade, economy, culture, education and even humanitarian affairs, poses a threat to Macedonia," the embassy said.

    Protesters demonstrate in front of the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia, May 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Pot, Meet Kettle: Soros and State Dept-Funded Group Accuses Russia of Meddling in Macedonia
    The embassy also noted that the latest wave of disinformation on Russia policy, in particular, toward Macedonia was triggered by a series of articles in the UK Sunday Times newspaper in late April.

    "Their goal is obvious – to undermine Russia’s positive image in Macedonia and in the Balkan region in general, challenge our friendly and mutually beneficial relations with the regional states and rescue West's rather clouded reputation following its outrageous interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia, " the embassy added.

    According to the embassy, masterminds of such information attacks had nothing to oppose Russia but lies and fake accusations.

    Related:

    Russia Would Not Risk Reputation to Interfere in Macedonia's Internal Affairs
    Soros and State Dept-Funded Group Accuses Russia of Meddling in Macedonia
    Russia Calls for Stopping Foreign Interference in Macedonia's Affairs
    It's Time to Trust Russia, Not Trump, on Macedonia
    Tags:
    The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Macedonia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok