Register
22:43 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Royal Saudi Land Forces and units of Special Forces of the Pakistani army take part in a joint military exercise called Al-Samsam 5 in Shamrakh field, north of Baha region, southwest Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 30, 2015

    Smell of War in the Air: Saudis Make Use of US Alliance to Quash Qatari Rivals

    © AP Photo/ SPA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2141529

    The major powers of the Arab world have united against Qatar, cutting off diplomatic ties with the monarchy. Political observer Gennadi Petrov says the crisis, which has roots that go back decades, has more direct origins in President Trump's Middle East tour, where he called on US Arab allies to wage an uncompromising struggle against terrorism.

    In his article for Russian business publication Expert.ru, Petrov pointed out that the US's Arab allies duly saluted to Trump's words, and quickly found the one, true 'guilty party', "in the face of this tiny monarchy with unbounded ambitions."

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, the Maldives and Mauritious severed diplomatic relations with Doha. The countries accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, meddling in the internal affairs of other countries, and cozying up with Tehran, the Gulf monarchies' traditional geopolitical rival.

    Doha, Qatar
    CC BY 2.0 / Juanedc /
    Room for Maneuver: Who Can Help Qatar Settle Its Regional Diplomatic Row
    Tiny Qatar, Petrov recalled, was thrown under the bus, accused of responsibility for all the terrorism in the world, and of providing financing for Daesh (ISIS), al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

    Bahrain accused the emirate of being behind the unrest facing the country, caused by local Shiite groups. Saudi Arabia kicked Qatar out of its coalition of the willing bombing Shiite rebels in Yemen. Transport connections were cut, diplomats kicked out, and even ordinary citizens have been given notice to leave the Arab countries. In short, the observer wrote, "the smell of a new war came to hang over the Middle East."

    Petrov emphasized that something like this has not happened in the region for at least 40 years. 

    "From the time of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Middle East monarchs, forgetting their individual quarrels and ambitions, kept close to one another. In the face of the threat of religious extremists who did not recognize the legitimacy of the local ruling dynasties, and Arab nationalists, such as Saddam Hussein or Muammar Gaddafi, the monarchs treated one another as 'friends, comrades and brothers,' [to borrow the old Soviet phrase]. Furthermore, the alliance of kings and emirs had one common bond: their orientation toward the United States."

    Supporters of Ayatollah Khomeini hold a demonstration in Iran during the Islamic Revolution of 1979
    © Photo: Aristotle Saris
    Supporters of Ayatollah Khomeini hold a demonstration in Iran during the Islamic Revolution of 1979

    "This situation changed when the world changed," Petrov added. "With the fall of the Soviet Union, one by one, the former ideological opponents of the Arab monarchies came down. After the 'Arab spring', instead of small cold wars for ideological reasons, the time for great conflicts irrevocably arrived in the region. Contradictions in the monarchist camp were only sharpened."

    Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Don't Fly Here: Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Operating License
    The current conflict could be foreseen long before it broke out, the journalist stressed. 

    "Qatar's appetites proved too great for Saudi Arabia, the current leader of the Arab world, to reconcile itself with. The tiny emirate has two powerful resources – immense reserves of natural gas, and the Al-Jazeera television channel, the first network to gain recognition and popularity throughout the region."

    Al-Jazeera channel's newsroom in Doha
    © AFP 2017/ FAISAL AL-TAMIMI
    Al-Jazeera channel's newsroom in Doha

    "Using both tools, Qatar would intervene in literally every conflict in the Middle East. Riyadh and Doha's interests would come into conflict with one another time and time again. Egypt, Libya, Syria – always and everywhere the two countries had different favorites among local opposition forces. The two countries found themselves one step away from confrontation on July 3, 2013. On that day, Islamist Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, who was oriented toward Qatar, was overthrown. He was replaced by the military, who depended on Saudi support."

    Saudi armoured vehicles
    © AFP 2017/ KHALED AL-SAYYED
    Next Step - Invasion? Why Saudi Arabia Moved to Cut Ties With Qatar
    At that time, conflict was averted. The crisis was resolved, and Qatar even sent troops in aid of the Saudi-led coalition's year and a half-long campaign against Houthi tribesmen in Yemen.

    Four years later, a new conflict would require a new trigger. 

    Deliberately or not, this trigger would be provided by the US president, Petrov wrote. 

    Egyptian ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi looks on from behind the defendants cage during is trial on May 8, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ TAREK EL-GABASS
    Egyptian ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi looks on from behind the defendants cage during is trial on May 8, 2014

    "During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump showed his support for the interpretation of 'global terrorism' that is adhered to in Riyadh. The interpretation is simple: Iran is to blame for everything. Tehran, the sworn geopolitical rival to Riyadh, is blamed for everything from real or imaginary schemes of expansionism, to real or imagined financing and support for radical organizations throughout the Middle East."

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    'Qatar-Fly' Effect: How One Rogue Peninsula Struck Fear Into Whole of Middle East
    For Washington too, Iran is a convenient enemy, Petrov added. "For starters, from the moment of the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979, ordinary Americans have regarded Iran's 'regime of mullahs' as a threat to world peace. Second, if one has to choose between Iran and Saudi Arabia, any US president will always choose the latter."

    This, the journalist added, has nothing to do with democracy, human rights, or other similarly lofty considerations. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Saudi TV
    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017

    "One can talk about human rights as one as one likes, but the fact remains that the situation in Iran is incomparably better than it is in Saudi Arabia. In Iran, the authority of the supreme leader is limited, albeit in a very specific manner; Iran is a republic, and has freedoms that the citizens of the absolute Saudi monarchy could never dream of. It's noteworthy that today, Iranian society is clearly not inclined toward confrontation, as evidenced by the recent reelection of reformer president Hassan Rouhani – who favors expanding contacts with the West."

    "It's possible, finally, to recall September 11, 2001, and the alleged links between the terrorists who blew up the Twin Towers and Saudi monarchy officials (which, incidentally, Trump mentioned during his election campaign)."

    Doha
    CC0 / /
    Trump: Actions Toward Qatar Could Be Beginning of End of Terrorism
    "But none of that is enough to cancel out the effect of one very simple fact," Petrov stressed: "Saudi Arabia and the United States are connected by many economic ties, which are impossible to cut without inflicting serious economic damage to the United States; Washington has no such ties with Iran."

    "Trump himself seems to have become convinced of the lack of alternatives to Riyadh. He began his journey to the presidency with criticism of Saudi Arabia, but wound up with a project for an 'Arab NATO', a scheme with a distinctly anti-Iranian orientation. Factually, this is a plan to wage a Cold War against Tehran."

    "And war, as the Saudi Arabian authorities seem to have decided, will be a write off. Rather, everything can be written off under it, including the demolition of an inordinately ambitious competitor for influence in the region" in the face of Qatar, the journalist concluded.

    Related:

    Trump: Actions Toward Qatar Could Be Beginning of End of Terrorism
    Room for Maneuver: Who Can Help Qatar Settle Its Regional Diplomatic Row
    France Decides to Put End to Fiscal Benefits for Qatar Amid Gulf Diplomatic Row
    Don't Fly Here: Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Operating License
    A Falling Out Among Thieves: Why is Saudi Monarchy Attacking Qatar?
    Good or Bad for Russia? What Impact the Qatar Crisis Will Have on Gas Prices
    'Qatar-Fly' Effect: How One Rogue Peninsula Struck Fear In Whole of Middle East
    WikiLeaks: Washington Was Aware of Qatar, Saudi Arabia Backing Terrorists
    Next Step - Invasion? Why Saudi Arabia Moved to Cut Ties With Qatar
    UAE: Qatar Must Form 'Road Map With Guarantees' to Restore Ties With Arab States
    Iran Set to Export Food to Qatar After Gulf States Cut Ties With Doha
    Pentagon Plans No Change of Posture in Qatar Amid Doha's Row With Arab States
    Tags:
    diplomatic conflict, diplomatic row, Donald Trump, United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok