Moldova President Says Expulsion of Russian Diplomats 'Unfounded'

"As for the Russian diplomats, first of all I expressed my position to the Foreign Ministry and the Information and Security Service that they did not notify either the Security Council or the Moldovan president [about expulsion decision]," Dodon said following a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.
According to Dodon, both bodies blatantly violated the law.
"Having analyzed the information presented, I can say the opinion of the majority of the members of the Supreme Security Council is that there were not enough arguments justifying such tough measures," Dodon said.
