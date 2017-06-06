Moldova President Says Expulsion of Russian Diplomats 'Unfounded'

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev Russia Promises to Limit Response to Expulsion of 5 Moldovan Diplomats - Dodon

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — On May 29, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared five Russian diplomats as personae non grata. According to Prime Minister Pavel Filip, this decision was based on national intelligence data and was met with reciprocal measures by Russia two days later, when five Moldovan diplomats were expelled by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"As for the Russian diplomats, first of all I expressed my position to the Foreign Ministry and the Information and Security Service that they did not notify either the Security Council or the Moldovan president [about expulsion decision]," Dodon said following a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

According to Dodon, both bodies blatantly violated the law.

"Having analyzed the information presented, I can say the opinion of the majority of the members of the Supreme Security Council is that there were not enough arguments justifying such tough measures," Dodon said.