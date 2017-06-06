Register
    Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    Professor Stephen Hawking Will Vote Labour on June 8, Despite 'Disaster' Corbyn

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Politics
    Professor Stephen Hawking has said he will vote Labour in the June 8 UK general election – despite previously calling leader Jeremy Corbyn a "disaster," and urging him to stand down.

    Speaking to local media from his Cambridge home, the renowned cosmologist said he was backing Cambridge Labour candidate Daniel Zeichner, due to concerns over the impact a Conservative — or Conservative-led — government would have on the country.

    ​"Another five years would be a disaster for the NHS, the police and other public services," Hawking said.

    Hawking's remarks may surprise, given his previously expressed antipathy towards Corbyn's leadership. In March, the A Brief History of Time author said Corbyn was a "disaster" — a comment which was tied with an exodus of donors from the party.

    ​"I regard Corbyn as a disaster. His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound, but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left wing extremist. I think he should step down for the sake of the party," he said at the time.

    ​Hawking's intervention may be regarded as extremely timely — and welcome — by Labour supporters in Cambridge. The constituency is extremely marginal — the 18th tightest race in the election, by 2015 figures — with incumbent Zeichner defending a majority of 599. He has competed with Liberal Democrat candidate Julian Huppert twice previously — in 2010, when Huppert held the seat despite a seven percent swing away from the Liberal Democrats, and in 2015, when he won the seat on an eight percent swing to Labour. Hawking endorsed Zeichner at the time.

