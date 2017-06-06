French Republique en Marche Party May Win More Than 289 Seats

According to Ipsos/Sopra Steria survey for France Televisions and Radio France, the alliance of the LREM and MoDem has 29.5 percent of the potential votes, which translates into somewhere between 385 and 415 seats in the lower house of the French parliament, more than 289 required for majority.
The poll showed that the second largest block, The Republicans and UDI (Union of Democrats and Independents) may get 23 percent of the votes, while the National Front is likely to obtain support of 17 percent of the voters. The Unsubmissive France (La France Insoumise) may get 12.5 percent of support, according to the poll.
Five days prior to the first round of the legislative election, only 60 percent of the French citizens are planning to take part in the vote.
The parliamentary election in metropolitan France will take place on June 11 and June 18.
