French Republique en Marche Party May Win More Than 289 Seats

PARIS (Sputnik) — The alliance of La Republique en Marche party (REM) founded by French Present Emmanuel Macron and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) is likely to get between 385 and 415 seats out of 577 in the National Assembly, a poll showed Tuesday.

According to Ipsos/Sopra Steria survey for France Televisions and Radio France, the alliance of the LREM and MoDem has 29.5 percent of the potential votes, which translates into somewhere between 385 and 415 seats in the lower house of the French parliament, more than 289 required for majority.

The poll showed that the second largest block, The Republicans and UDI (Union of Democrats and Independents) may get 23 percent of the votes, while the National Front is likely to obtain support of 17 percent of the voters. The Unsubmissive France (La France Insoumise) may get 12.5 percent of support, according to the poll.

The poll suggests that the Socialist party in an alliance with the far-left might end up with 8.5 percent of the votes, reducing their representation from majority to 25-35. Marine Le Pen’s party, the right-wing National Front, currently represented by two lawmakers, may get from five to 15 seats, with 15 deputies being the minimum number required to form a parliamentary group.

Five days prior to the first round of the legislative election, only 60 percent of the French citizens are planning to take part in the vote.

The parliamentary election in metropolitan France will take place on June 11 and June 18.