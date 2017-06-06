Lavrov: 'Anti-Russia Bacchanalia Being Ramped Up in US Without a Single Fact'

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) – Moscow regrets that the attempts to switch up the results of the US elections are leading to an anti-Russia campaign in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"This concerns the United States where an anti-Russia bacchanalia is being ramped up without a single fact in an attempt to switch up the results of the elections. This creates an artificial surreal agenda in the media space, distracting from tasks which are urgent for all, the tasks of working out joint approaches to real, rather than fictional, threats," Lavrov said speaking at a university in Russia.

Washington has accused Russia of meddling in the election and alleged hacking attempts. Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public's attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.